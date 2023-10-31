North Texas family has 4 generations of Rangers fans

In the Hernandez family, there is a thread that connects generations: the Texas Rangers.

"This is my Ranger collection," Mitch Hernandez said, showing the memorabilia the lines of his Keller garage. "I remember where I was when I heard that we were getting a major league baseball team."

Mitch Hernandez was about eight years old. Before the team had a name, he made up his own: the Arlington Argonauts. Hernandez has been a fan ever since.

"Baseball is just part of life," Mitch Hernandez said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Like a family heirloom, the love for the Rangers has been passed down through 4 generations in the Hernandez family.

"Grandpa was always wearing Rangers gear," Mitch's son Adam Hernandez said. "One of my earliest memories is at Arlington Stadium."

The ballparks have changed over the years, but the family's dedication to the team has not.

"It's more than a game," Adam Hernandez said. "Throughout all of our years, all of our times, all of our seasons of life; they're all decorated with moments that have been in or around the sport of baseball."

The father and son went to see game 1 of the World Series together.

"Whenever you get so close to something like this, you're just trying to soak it all in and let it be about the run," Adam Hernandez said. "But it's about the memories that we're making along the run, too."

Win or lose, there will always be a 'next year' in the Hernandez family.