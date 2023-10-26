Meet the architect who designed Globe Life Field

Behind every detail inside the 1.8-million-square-foot stadium is a team of architects and designers with the global firm, HKS Inc.

"It's more of the challenge of being understanding of the variables that you have to work with. Like, all the angles that you see, there's a beautiful geometry in the game of baseball," Fred Ortiz said.

Ortiz joined HKS 16 years ago in Richmond, Virginia. He and his wife raised their children in Virginia and would later relocate to North Texas after much success in his career.

"I somehow just never realized that I could do sports architecture until I came on board with my firm HKS," Ortiz said. "In that office was a small practice that was working on sports. And so, that just opened the door to many, many great opportunities."

Ortiz is behind modern sports venues such as the AT&T Stadium next door and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The goal, according to Ortiz, is to create multi-use venues that provide unique experiences for fans.

"I think there's a lot of really cool details that are not really made or not announced all the time. Like, you know, the distances for the homerun wall. Those are honoring former players, occasions, and Rangers history," Ortiz said. "I think the facility is doing more than its primary intent, which is to play baseball. But I know that there's been high school football being played here, concerts, monster trucks, wrestling, college classic baseball tournaments, high school graduations. So, I just love that it's so diverse."

But Ortiz's story of grit and big dreams began in his hometown of El Paso.

"I would see them come home, you know, after a long day's work, and mom would still have to cook," Ortiz said. "When it was dinnertime, they were tired and exhausted. But they would do that five days a week."

He witnessed hard work and determination from his parents, both immigrants from Mexico.

"We were in government-owned housing, aka the projects, you know, and somehow being able to be granted an opportunity to go to college," Ortiz said.

Ortiz excelled in academics and football which led him closer to his career dreams.

"One of them was to be a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, and the other one was to be an architect, to build things, to impact cities," Ortiz said.

However, his football dreams were cut short.

"After my first year at UT Arlington, the university announced that it could no longer fund the program," Ortiz.

Ortiz decided to prioritize his education.

"I do owe it to my parents and many others who laid out a path. They guided me in a certain way. They were such great role models and set good examples for me to follow," Ortiz said.

The curveballs, Ortiz said, have led to a successful career as an architect and one he proudly shares with his family.

"They obviously are very proud, right, to see their son doing what he's doing. It makes me happy when I see them," Ortiz said. "They've never seen me work on anything that large or be in a venue that I specifically worked on that is ultimately going to be hosting the World Series. So, it's pretty special. I know my parents are proud of me, and I'm so thankful that they're still alive and are able to see what their son is doing."

On Friday, Ortiz will be back inside Globe Life Field to enjoy the momentous occasion as a fan of the Texas Rangers.

"This is a new generation," Ortiz said about the Rangers. "These guys are actually doing so well that they've arrived at the World Series."