Lynn Named Rangers' Opening Day Starter Over Minor, Kluber

By Stephen Hawkins

Lance-Lynn-Getty-052119
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Lance Lynn has been named the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers.

Manager Chris Woodward has finally revealed his choice that he actually made more than three months ago, before MLB spring training was abruptly shut down March 12 because of the coronavirus.

The hard-throwing Lynn got the season-opening nod over All-Star left-hander Mike Minor and newly acquired two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.

MLB's pandemic-delayed and shortened season is set to begin July 23 or 24. The Rangers don't know who or where they play since the 60-game schedule hasn't been released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

