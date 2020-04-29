Local Friends Go Virtual With Rangers Tailgate Party

The coronavirus pandemic has ruined our plans to cheer on our favorite teams this season and put a damper on a yearly tradition held by a local group of friends to cheer on the Texas Rangers.

The group would normally throw huge tailgate parties early on in the season, with up to 40 people joining in the celebration.

With the start of the MLB season postponed, they decided to take their festivities virtual this weekend. During their virtual tailgate on the popular teleconferencing app Zoom, a special guest popped into their chat -- the voice of Globe Life Field, Chuck Morgan!

A member of the group reached out to the Rangers to see if the team could help make their virtual tailgate feel a little more like the real thing.

From their own homes, the friends also brought out stadium food, beers and games -- all the stuff we're missing so badly right now!

Virtual tailgater Erik Wheater told NBC 5 they just wanted to find a creative way to get back into the baseball spirit.

“Canceling the tailgate wasn’t an option," he said. "Since virtual happy hours have become a big part of how friends and I keep in touch, we figured this was a good opportunity to be creative and combine them with some things we all love — tailgating activities and Rangers baseball.”