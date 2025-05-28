Texas Rangers

Josh Jung's clutch hit lifts Rangers over Blue Jays in pitchers' duel

Texas breaks a scoreless tie in the eighth and shuts down Toronto with six pitchers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 27: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers singles during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on May 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
Josh Jung’s two-out single scored pinch runner Sam Haggerty in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie, and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers’ second run scored when Toronto catcher Alejando Kirk threw into left field when attempting to pick Wyatt Langford off third base.

Six Texas pitchers held the Blue Jays to four hits, with Luke Jackson (1-4) pitching the eighth for the win and Robert Garcia pitching the ninth for this third save in four opportunities.

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi was removed after two innings as a precaution because of triceps fatigue. Eovaldi (4-3), third in the AL with a 1.56 ERA and a .185 opponents’ batting average, isn’t expected to miss his next scheduled start, the team said.

Eovaldi threw 39 pitches in two scoreless innings, allowing leadoff doubles to Bo Bichette and George Springer.

Jays starter Bowden Francis allowed three singles and one walk, leaving after a leadoff single in the sixth inning. Chad Green (1-1) was charged with one earned run in the eighth.

Both teams have had trouble scoring runs. Texas went in last in the AL with 183 runs. Toronto has scored four runs in its last five games, being outscored 19-2 in a three-game sweepat Tampa

The Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drew a fifth-inning walk, extending his on-base streak to 27 games. That’s the longest of Guerrero’s career and the longest current streak in the majors.

