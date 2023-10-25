World Series

‘I'm going to the World Series' says 93-year-old Rangers fan

Dorothy Jones has been a fan of the Texas Rangers since they moved to Arlington in 1972

By Meredith Yeomans

Texas Rangers fans have waited a long time to see the team back in the World Series. But, you'd be hard-pressed to find another longtime fan like Dorothy Jones.

At age 93, Jones has been a Rangers fan for as long as it's been possible. She's followed the team since it moved to Arlington in 1972. She and her late husband Bill were longtime season ticket holders.

“We just stayed with them,” said Jones.

NBC 5 first met Jones outside Globe Life Field last week when she attended Game 3 of the ALCS. She didn't get to see the win she wanted that day. Soon, she'll have another chance.

“I’m going to the World Series,” said Jones.

After Monday's Game 7 win, Jones, her cousins, and the director of nursing at Teresa's House Assisted Living in Argyle decided they couldn't sit this round out.

They're all going to Game 2 of the World Series together.

“I'm kind of excited about it. I may not show it, but I am,” said Jones, giggling.

“I don’t think that is something I can put into words, honestly, to know her love for the Rangers and know how long she's been watching them and to be able to actually go be a part of watching her experience that, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Nicole McCaughan, director of nursing at Teresa's House.

Despite some memory loss, Jones said she hasn't forgotten the wooden bleachers at games long ago or the best part of a spectator sport.

“Have a beer,” she said.

Cheers to you, Mrs. Jones, one of the most devoted Texas Rangers fans around.

