Hurtado Barbecue cooks up triple the meat ahead of Rangers-Astros ALCS matchup

Game 2 celebrations are turning into anticipation for Game 3 for Texas Rangers fans. The Rangers take on the Houston Astros again on Wednesday — this time with home-field advantage and now with a two-game lead.

Preparation for the big game on Wednesday isn’t just happening at Globe Life Field. Fans are getting ready down the road from the stadium at Hurtado Barbecue.

"Rangers sweep!" shouts the crowd at the restaurant.

“We won the first two games, I think we’re going to take it three, four, here and if we can finish it off, that’d be awesome," said another fan, Iromy Ruiz.

You can already spot gear among customers, even though the game is still over 24 hours away.

Tim Bloodworth is a fan, donning Rangers gear top to bottom from his hat to his shoes.

"Always repping," he said.

Like many, he's confident in his Rangers.

“We’re going to sweep," he said. “There’s not going to be a Friday game, there’s going to be a Wednesday and Thursday.”

The crowd on Tuesday is just the tip of the iceberg compared to what Hurtado crews expect is coming on Wednesday and Thursday and that means smoking extra meat at all locations.

"We’ve ramped our numbers, up almost triple from what we’ve been doing during regular home games," said Tony Aldama, a pit master at their Arlington location.

He said Hurtado’s is using a new, third smoker at their ballpark stand. It's Rangers-themed and created by Delaware North, the concessions partner at the stadium, and M&M Barbecue.

“We’re expecting a sell-out crowd plus standing room only. So, we expect it to be the busiest game of the year," Aldama said.

He said they're ramping up production at all locations because their restaurant crowds tend to double on game days.

Extra protein, and extra sides, too — all the fixings to feed fans for a Texas-sized match-up on their way to the World Series.

"If we can beat the Astros to get there, it’ll just be that much sweeter," Aldama said.