Higashioka has 5 RBIs, Carter and Langford each homer as Rangers beat Twins 16-4

By The Associated Press

Texas Rangers’ Adolis García, left, and Evan Carter celebrate after scoring on a single hit by Kyle Higashioka during the fourth inning of baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
AP Photo/Matt Krohn

Kyle Higashioka had a season-high five RBIs, Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford hit home runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Carter finished with three hits, three RBIs and scored four times for the Rangers, who had 17 hits.

Jake Burger reached safely and advanced to second on a fielding error to lead off the fourth inning and scored on a double by Adolis García. Higashioka followed with a two-run single that gave Texas a 3-0 lead.

The Rangers scored five runs with two outs in the fifth and Carter’s two-run shot made it 10-3 in the sixth.

Tyler Mahle (6-3) gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ty France and Royce Lewis hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth. Trevor Larnach hit a two-out double and Ryan Jeffers followed with an RBI single in the fifth and Matt Wallner hit a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Langford's leadoff homer sparked a six-run eighth that made it 16-4.

France has reached base safely in a career-high 21 consecutive games and is hitting .329 (26 for 79) with 15 RBIs during that span.

The Rangers are 3-4 on their nine-game road trip but have lost 13 of 20 overall.

Key moment
Corey Seager led off the fifth with a walk and advanced to second on a single by Carter, who moved to second on a wild pitch by starter Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3). Josh Jung hit a two-run single and García doubled before Higashioka added a two-RBI double and scored on a single by Josh Smith.

Key stat
Texas has won three consecutive road games for the first time this season.

Up next
Jack Leiter (4-2, 3.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Minnesota's David Festa (0-1, 5.40 ERA) in the second of a three-game series.

Texas Rangers
