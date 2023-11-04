Heaney opts in for $13M to stay with Rangers, and World Series champs exercise option for Leclerc

Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney exercised his $13 million player option to remain next season with the World Series champions, who also Saturday exercised a $6 million club option for right-handed reliever Jose Leclerc.

Heaney had a career high in wins by going 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 34 games (28 starts) in his first season for Texas. The 32-year-old started three of the five games he appeared in during the postseason, and his lone career playoff win came in Game 4 of the World Series against Arizona when he allowed one run over five innings.

With his 147 1/3 innings in the regular season, Heaney came up just short of the 150 innings that would have increased the value of his option to $20 million. There would have been a $500,000 buyout had Heaney not exercised his 2024 option.

Leclerc was 1-1 with four saves and a 3.29 ERA while appearing in 13 of the Rangers' 17 playoff games. He was 0-2 with four saves and a 2.68 ERA over 57 relief appearances during the regular season. He would have gotten a $750,000 buyout if his option wasn't exercised by the Rangers.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Texas also has a $6.25 million option for 2025, or a $500,000 buyout, for the pitcher who turns 30 next month. Leclerc has appeared in 286 regular-season games for Texas since his big league debut in 2016, but missed most of 2020 with a shoulder injury and all of the 2021 season after ligament reconstruction elbow surgery that delayed the start of his 2022 season.