Guardians deal Rangers their season-worst 4th straight loss

José Ramírez had a pair of two-run singles and reached base five times as the Cleveland Guardians beat Texas 7-0 on Monday night and sent the Rangers to their first four-game losing streak of the season.

Five Cleveland pitchers combined for the four-hit shutout of the defending World Series champions. The AL Central-leading Guardians have won 14 of their last 24 games.

Ramírez drove in two runs with singles in the eighth and ninth innings. He walked twice and also reached on a fielding error by Corey Seager in the first inning.

Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland’s No. 9 batter, ended a scoreless struggle in the eighth inning when he hit a 90-mph cut fastball into shallow center field. Estevan Florial, who led off the inning with a double to right field over Adolis García, scored when Leody Taveras’ throw to the plate bounced off the third-base side of the mound and into foul territory between home and third.

Andrés Giménez also had an RBI single in Cleveland's three-run ninth.

The Guardians’ Tanner Bibee allowed three hits over 5 1/3 innings, retiring Texas’ first 11 batters before Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out infield single in the fourth inning. Nick Sandin, Hunter Gaddis (2-1), Tim Herrin and Emmanuel Clase pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for Cleveland.

Texas’ Michael Lorenzen allowed one hit over seven innings, pitching no-hit ball for 5 1/3 innings, while striking out four and walking four.

José Leclerc (3-2) followed Lorenzen and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk.

The Rangers, leading the American League with 205 runs entering Monday's games, have scored six total runs in their four losses.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Rangers: OF Evan Carter (lower back stiffness) had an MRI on Monday and sat out a third consecutive game. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right groin strain) is throwing off flat ground and could be throwing off a mound this weekend.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 2.63 ERA) comes off his poorest start of the season, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings on eight hits and three walks in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (0-0, 12.91) will make his third spot start up from Triple-A Round Rock, his first at home, with Texas’ starting rotation depleted by injuries.