Former Rangers Player, Coach Tom Robson Dead at Age 75

Tom Dobson
Former major league player and coach Tom Robson has died. He was 75.

New York Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz says Robson died of natural causes on Tuesday at Memory Care Facility in Chandler, Arizona.

Taken by the Mets on the 50th round of the 1967 amateur draft, Robson played two seasons in the major leagues, with the Texas Rangers.

He batted .208 with four RBIs over 23 games and 54 plate appearances in 1974 and '75, playing first base and designated hitter.

Robson coached for the Rangers, Mets and Chiba Lotte Marines under Bobby Valentine and also with Cincinnati.

tom dobson
