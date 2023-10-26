Texas Rangers

Father, son to make 3rd trip from Hawaii to Texas to watch Rangers post-season play

Jason and Jonah Mitchell are going to two World Series games

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

Staying home and watching the Rangers on TV would've been the easy option for a couple of Rangers fans who live in Hawaii.

Instead, a father and son duo decided to travel more than 3,000 miles not once, not twice but three times to cheer on their team in the postseason.

“We've been tired we've been exhausted. This is going to be the third week in a row that we've been on a red-eye back home,” said Jason Mitchell who was born and raised in Fort Worth.

Despite his family moving to Hawaii and starting a real estate business, he remained a “huge Rangers fan,” he said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It’s a passion he’s passed down to his 15-year-old son Jonah who also plays baseball.

“I played when I was really young and I just grew up with the love of the game and now I'm getting into the Rangers,” said Jonah.

The father and son duo dropped everything to attend game three of the ALDA against the Orioles. They had tickets to game 4 but didn’t get to use them because the Rangers swept the series.

“We were fine with that,” said Jason.

Then they flew back to DFW for games three, four and five of the ALCS and saw three losses in a row.

But when the Rangers beat the Astros in game seven, he says an old friend offered to buy their tickets to the World Series.

“I was like well that's an offer too good to refuse,” said Jason.

They began checking with Jonah’s teachers and coaches to make sure it was possible.

They're now packed up again, prepared to attend game one and game two of the World Series.

“I'm anxious. It’s going to be once-in-a-lifetime but I’m excited to see what the atmosphere is like and I'm ready to experience it. It should be really fun,” said Jonah.

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series Oct 24

How to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 World Series

Texas Rangers Oct 12

Rangers fans share their team spirit

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

Texas Rangers Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Sandra and Dakota

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Wendy and Lucas

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 24

Rangers Fan Photos: Cross family; Brodie, Bryant, & Shelby

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersWorld Series
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us