Father, son to make 3rd trip from Hawaii to Texas to watch Rangers post-season play

Staying home and watching the Rangers on TV would've been the easy option for a couple of Rangers fans who live in Hawaii.

Instead, a father and son duo decided to travel more than 3,000 miles not once, not twice but three times to cheer on their team in the postseason.

“We've been tired we've been exhausted. This is going to be the third week in a row that we've been on a red-eye back home,” said Jason Mitchell who was born and raised in Fort Worth.

Despite his family moving to Hawaii and starting a real estate business, he remained a “huge Rangers fan,” he said.

It’s a passion he’s passed down to his 15-year-old son Jonah who also plays baseball.

“I played when I was really young and I just grew up with the love of the game and now I'm getting into the Rangers,” said Jonah.

The father and son duo dropped everything to attend game three of the ALDA against the Orioles. They had tickets to game 4 but didn’t get to use them because the Rangers swept the series.

“We were fine with that,” said Jason.

Then they flew back to DFW for games three, four and five of the ALCS and saw three losses in a row.

But when the Rangers beat the Astros in game seven, he says an old friend offered to buy their tickets to the World Series.

“I was like well that's an offer too good to refuse,” said Jason.



They began checking with Jonah’s teachers and coaches to make sure it was possible.

They're now packed up again, prepared to attend game one and game two of the World Series.

“I'm anxious. It’s going to be once-in-a-lifetime but I’m excited to see what the atmosphere is like and I'm ready to experience it. It should be really fun,” said Jonah.