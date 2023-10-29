Fans Spend Thousands on World Series Experience

Headed into game three of the World Series in Phoenix, Arizona, diehard fans are with the teams every step of the way. NBC 5 caught up with a few loyal fans at DFW Airport afternoon

Sundays are typically busy for travel ahead of the work week. Add a World Series to the mix, and there’s even more foot traffic. One couple jumped at the chance to witness the World Series in person, flying from Phoenix to Dallas and now back to Phoenix.

“I came out here to support the Rangers. I’ve been watching them all season long,” said Alec Klemens. “I got the tickets on StubHub, but the issue was getting airline flights, so we were actually on standby coming from Phoenix to Dallas.”

Still, he said it’s been time and money well spent.

“I’m probably realistically $20,000 deep in this so far between hotels, good tickets, drinks, and food, but it’s worth every single penny,” said Klemens.

Following the teams on this journey is a logistics puzzle. Diehard fans say they’re constantly on their toes, ready to book at a moment’s notice.

“All your flights and who’s going where and hotels and waiting to get the tickets, and you don’t know whether they’re going to win or lose or where they’re going, so it’s challenging,” said Trace Thompson, a Diamondbacks fan.

In some cases, ticket prices for game one went anywhere between $800 to more than $11,000. North Texas is already feeling the economic boost. The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau said hotels are hitting capacity and restaurants are packed. We’re told spending throughout the series is expected to be anywhere from $12 to $14 million per home game.

“It’s a lifetime type of deal, and you never know if we’re going to be there again, so we are taking the opportunity,” Thompson said.