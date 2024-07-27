Ernie Clement singled in the ninth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over Texas on Friday night, ending the defending champion Rangers’ winning streak at five.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times as the Blue Jays snapped a six-game losing streak against the Rangers.

Justin Turner hit a one-out single off Josh Sborz (2-1) in the ninth and was replaced by Steward Berroa, who stole second.

Sborz exited after walking Guerrero, with Kirby Yates coming on to strike out Danny Jansen for the second out. Spencer Horwitz was intentionally walked to load the bases for Clement, who lined a first-pitch single to left.

Chad Green (3-2) worked 1 1/3 innings for the victory.

Adolis García homered and drove in three runs for Texas.

García gave the Rangers a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning with a home run that bounced off the top of the right field wall and hit the foul screen. The homer was his 18th.

Toronto tied it against Jonathan Hernández in the seventh when Jansen hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. Jacob Latz came on to face Horwitz and kept it tied when Horwitz lined out and Turner was doubled off second base.

García opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single off Yusei Kikuchi in the first, driving in Marcus Semien.

The Rangers thought they’d turned a double play to end the first, but Toronto challenged and the replay showed shortstop Corey Seager hadn’t touched second base.

Horwitz and Clement made the extra chance count with doubles on consecutive pitches. Horwitz drove in two and scored on Clement’s hit.

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made a sensational diving catch to retire Wyatt Langford with two runners on in the third. Two batters later, Jonah Heim tied it at 3 with a two-run single.

Making what could be his final home start ahead of a potential trade to a contender, Kikuchi allowed five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, extending his run of winless starts to eight. He walked two and struck out five.

Many in the crowd of 35,065 rose for a standing ovation when Kikuchi was replaced by Génesis Cabrera.

PACK YOUR BAGS

Toronto traded RHP Yimi García to Seattle for two minor leaguers, OF Jonatan Clase and C Jacob Sharp. The speedy Clase was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Sharp will go to Class-A Vancouver.

García, who becomes a free agent after the World Series, said he’d been expecting a move away from struggling Toronto.

“Everything is packed already,” he said. “I was ready for it. We packed everything.”

ROSTER MOVES

Toronto recalled RHPs Zach Pop and Yerry Rodríguez from Triple-A Buffalo, and optioned RHP Ryan Burr to Triple-A.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Evan Carter (back) is shutting down baseball activity until he consults with a specialist, manager Bruce Bochy said. … 3B Josh Jung (right wrist) went 1 for 3 with a single in the first game of an injury rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55 ERA) was scheduled to start Saturday against RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.53).