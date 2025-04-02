Texas Rangers

Eovaldi tosses MLB's first complete game of season in Rangers' win

Eovaldi dominates with a four-hitter and Wyatt Langford homers as Texas evens series with Reds

By Associate Press

CINCINNATI, OHIO – APRIL 01: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 01, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Getty Images

Nathan Eovaldi pitched a four-hitter for the majors' first complete game of the season, and the Texas Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Eovaldi struck out eight and walked none in his fifth career complete game. The right-hander threw 99 pitches, 70 for strikes.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was Eovaldi's first shutout since April 29, 2023, against the Yankees and No. 3 for his career.

Wyatt Langford homered for Texas in the first against Carson Spiers (0-1).

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Cincinnati collected 14 hits in a 14-3 victory in the series opener, but Eovaldi (1-0) was dominant.

The Reds put the tying run on second with two out in the ninth, but Eovaldi retired Elly De La Cruz on a grounder to first.

Eovaldi retired his first 12 batters, including five straight strikeouts during one stretch. Gavin Lux hit a leadoff single in the fifth for Cincinnati's first baserunner.

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Mar 31

De La Cruz's 4 hits, career-high 7 RBIs lead Reds to 14-3 rout of Rangers

Texas Rangers Mar 28

Jonah Heim homers twice and rookie Jack Leiter gets 1st career win as Rangers beat Red Sox 4-1

Spiers allowed three hits in six innings in his season debut. He struck out five and walked two.

Key moment

The Reds had the tying run at second base with one out in the seventh, but Eovaldi retired the next two batters.

Key stat

Langford has two home runs in six games to begin the season. In 2024, it took him until the 29th game of the season to homer for the first time. Langford hit 16 homers in 134 games last season during his rookie year.

Up next

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will face Rangers righty Jack Leiter (1-0, 1.80 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale. Leiter earned his first major league victory in his last start.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us