Beloved Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, who started more games at one position than any player in franchise history, will be inducted as the 27th member of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame at Globe Life Field on Saturday.

The on-field induction ceremony will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, with the introduction of the Hall of Famers and remarks beginning at 2:40 p.m. Rangers Sports Network will broadcast the ceremony live on television and radio.

After the ceremony, the Rangers will take on the Mariners at 3:05 p.m.

Andrus will be joined by former teammates Michael Young and (comedic foil) Adrian Beltré, who will share remarks about their time together in the infield. Rangers radio broadcaster, Matt Hicks, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Buddy Bell, Charlie Hough get HOF jackets

The Rangers will also honor two longtime members of the team's Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony. Charlie Hough (class of 2003) and Buddy Bell (class of 2004) will be presented with their Hall of Fame jackets prior to the game on Friday.

Hough, the Rangers’ all-time leader in wins, innings, and strikeouts over 11 seasons from 1980-90, and Bell, a four-time All-Star and six-time Gold Globe recipient at third base from 1979-85, will also participate in the first pitch ceremony on Friday.

Other activities planned for the weekend series with the Mariners from Friday to Sunday include a luncheon, autograph signings, a bobblehead giveaway, and a special exhibit.

The Rangers will honor Andrus at the 2025 Texas Rangers Hall of Fame luncheon on Friday, June 27. A limited number of tickets remain, and more information can be found here.

There will be free autograph signings on Friday as well. Former pitcher Matt Harrison will sign autographs on the left field main concourse from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., while former reliever Tony Barnette will sign in the Grand Slam Team Store in centerfield from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

To honor Andrus’ Hall of Fame selection, the Texas Rangers Archives Vault features a special exhibit on the upper suite level near the southeast entrance at Globe Life Field.

The first 15,000 fans, 18 & older, who enter the ballpark on Saturday will receive an Elvis Andrus Retirement Bobblehead.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame was created in 2003. To be considered for Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame selection, former players must have spent a minimum of four seasons in a Texas uniform and not have been an active player for a minimum of one year.