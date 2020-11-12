‘DoppelRanger' Fan Cutouts Distributed Thursday, Friday Only

Texas Rangers fans who purchased cardboard cutouts of their likeness for the truncated 2021 season are to collect their DoppelRanger Thursday or Friday.

The clever cutouts were placed in seats at Globe Life Field since fans couldn't attend in person, giving the impression that there were fans in the stands instead of just a wall of empty green seats.

Fans were not allowed in the park for the regular season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Texas Rangers

The cutouts cost $50 each with proceeds benefiting the Texas Rangers Foundation, which benefits local community projects.

Anyone who bought a DoppelRanger can pick the up Thursday or Friday, but they must pick the item up during the allotted time.

Last Names* A - L | Thursday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Last Names* M - Z | Thursday, Nov. 12, from 3 p.m. 6 p.m., and Friday Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

DoppelRangers that are not picked up will not be shipped and will instead be recycled.