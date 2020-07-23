‘DoppelRanger' Cutouts Arrive at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers announced the cutouts of fans in their "DoppelRanger" program have arrived at the stadium.

The program, announced on July 10, allows fans to have their likenesses located in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and the dugouts for at least the Rangers' July games at Globe Life Field.

Fans who purchased a DoppelRanger after July 16 will not have their cutouts on display on opening day, according to their website.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers play their first game of the season on Friday against the Colorado Rockies without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has said if fans are allowed at games later in the season, the "DoppelRangers" will be moved to different parts of the ballpark.

Fans will be able to take their "DoppelRangers" home at the end of the season.