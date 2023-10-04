Die-hard Texas Rangers fans show up for Game 2 of playoffs

The Texas Rangers dominated game two of the American League Wild Card playoffs and dozens of fans cheered them on from about a thousand miles away.

Adolis García and Evan Carter homered to back Nathan Eovaldi, and the Texas Rangers beat the punchless Tampa Bay Rays 7-1.

Many said they even skipped work and school to be at Wednesday's watch party at Texas Live in Arlington, including Britt Schrag and her son, Parker.

“We decided to take half of a self-care day today and pull him out so that we could enjoy seeing the Texas Rangers beat—win against Tampa Bay," Britt said.

“I was kind of happy because I didn’t have to do math, social studies, any of that," said 10-year-old Parker.

Britt said she was about her son's age when she experienced one of her most special Rangers moments.

"My dad would bring me to Rangers games when I was little, and I actually got to be the Texas Rangers Bat Girl—honorary Texas Rangers Bat Girl when I was about 10," she said.

Brittany and Jared Forrester came out with their one-month old son, Briggs, and said they are looking forward to watching the next game, this time against the Baltimore Orioles.

Britt said she picked her son up early from school because she wanted him to feel the excitement of the game and the energy from other fans.

"You’re only little once and he’s a big baseball fan, he also plays baseball, so you know, we wanted him to have this experience. Experiences stay with you for a lifetime and, so, that’s sort of why we did it," she said.



UP NEXT

The Texas Rangers will face the Baltimore Orioles in the best-of-5 American League Division Series. Here is the schedule