Texas Rangers

Despite Calls to Change Name, the Texas Rangers Will Still Be the Texas Rangers

A Chicago Tribune columnist called for the MLB team to change its name

The Texas Rangers baseball organization has no immediate plans to change the team's nickname, which comes from the storied law enforcement agency.

In a written statement Friday, the team responded to public scrutiny in a column from Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Chapman, who argued that the Texas Rangers police force had a brutal and racist history.

"While we may have originally taken our name from the law enforcement agency, since 1971 the Texas Rangers Baseball Club has forged its own, independent identity," the team said in a statement. "The Texas Rangers Baseball Club stands for equality. We condemn racism, bigotry and discrimination in all forms."

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers 8 hours ago

Texas Rangers Sign Their Top 2 Draft Picks

Burleson Jun 12

Graduation Moment at Globe Life Field Goes Viral

Chapman, a native Texan, referred to several cases of violence and racism against Hispanic and African-American communities. The baseball club does not share any connections to the law enforcement agency other than the team's nickname.

“To help bring about meaningful change, we are committed to listening to and supporting our communities of color," the team said in its statement. "Over the past 30 years, the Texas Rangers Foundation has invested more than $45 million on programs and grants in the areas of health, education and crisis assistance for youth in our undeserved communities. We go forward committed to do even more, with a renewed promise that the Texas Rangers name will represent solutions and hope for a better future for our communities.”

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersLaw enforcement
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us