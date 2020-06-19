Despite Calls to Change Name, the Texas Rangers Will Still Be the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers baseball organization has no immediate plans to change the team's nickname, which comes from the storied law enforcement agency.

In a written statement Friday, the team responded to public scrutiny in a column from Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Chapman, who argued that the Texas Rangers police force had a brutal and racist history.

"While we may have originally taken our name from the law enforcement agency, since 1971 the Texas Rangers Baseball Club has forged its own, independent identity," the team said in a statement. "The Texas Rangers Baseball Club stands for equality. We condemn racism, bigotry and discrimination in all forms."

Chapman, a native Texan, referred to several cases of violence and racism against Hispanic and African-American communities. The baseball club does not share any connections to the law enforcement agency other than the team's nickname.

“To help bring about meaningful change, we are committed to listening to and supporting our communities of color," the team said in its statement. "Over the past 30 years, the Texas Rangers Foundation has invested more than $45 million on programs and grants in the areas of health, education and crisis assistance for youth in our undeserved communities. We go forward committed to do even more, with a renewed promise that the Texas Rangers name will represent solutions and hope for a better future for our communities.”