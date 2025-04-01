Texas Rangers

De La Cruz's 4 hits, career-high 7 RBIs lead Reds to 14-3 rout of Rangers

Brady Singer pitched seven scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut

By The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds’ Matt McLain, left, is congratulated by TJ Friedl, center, after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar

Elly De La Cruz had a single, double and two home runs for a career-high seven RBIs, Brady Singer pitched seven scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut, and the Reds routed the Texas Rangers 14-3 on Monday night.

Singer, who was acquired in November from the Kansas City Royals, became the first Reds pitcher with seven-plus scoreless innings in a debut since Tom Seaver on June 18, 1977, against Montreal. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out eight, walked two and allowed one hit.

De La Cruz hit a three-run home run to center for a 6-0 lead in the second inning. It was his first homer of the season. He added a two-run shot in the seventh.

The Reds (2-2) batted around in the sixth to double their lead to 12-0. The 14 runs were Cincinnati’s most since a 19-2 victory over St. Louis on Sept. 29, 2023.

Rookie Kumar Rocke allowed six earned runs in three innings for Texas (3-2). Jake Burger hit his first home run for the Rangers in the ninth.

Cincinnati first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the sixth. He stayed in the dugout for the seventh.

Key moment
Matt McLain, who missed the 2024 season with a shoulder injury, hit his third home run of the season to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead in the first. Gavin Lux added an RBI double for the Reds’ fourth straight hit to start the game and a 3-0 lead.

Key stat
Cincinnati entered as one of two teams without a steal attempt this season before De La Cruz's broke the streak in the first inning.

Up next
The series resumes on Tuesday when the Reds send right-hander Carson Spiers against RHP Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 3.00 ERA), who is coming off his second opening-day start in a row for Texas.

Copyright The Associated Press

