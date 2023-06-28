Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2

Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.

Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran also each had solo home runs and RBI singles.

Dunning (7-1) retired 17 straight batters between Zach McKinstry’s single to open the game and McKinstry’s two-out double in the sixth. With Dunning an out from a shutout, Andy Ibanez legged out an infield single, a call that stood following a Texas challenge, and Kerry Carpenter homered.

Dunning has won five of six decisions since joining the starting rotation May 5 after Jacob deGrom was sidelined because of an elbow injury that led to season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Garcia hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and nearly hit a second in the seventh with an RBI double off the right-field wall. He has 66 RBIs.

Jung and Duran homered in the third inning after contributing to a four-run first during which Texas sent 10 men to the plate. The early spree followed the Rangers also batting around in their final at-bat Tuesday night, scoring five runs in the eighth inning to win 8-3.

Joey Wentz (1-9) pitched through the Texas order three times in 4 2/3 innings. Wentz gave up all six runs, four earned, on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

With Detroit down 10 in the seventh, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch sent infielder Jonathan Schoop to the mound for his first big-league pitching appearance. With designated hitter Miguel Cabrera ejected by first-base umpire Ben May following a fifth-inning strikeout, Schoop hit in Cabrera’s position.

The Rangers, leading the majors averaging 5.92 runs going into play, scored in double digits for their major league-high 18th time this season.

COMING, GOING

The Tigers recalled RHP Garrett Hill from Triple-A Toledo and optioned RHP Anthony Misiewicz there. Hill gave up four runs in two innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday morning. … RHP Casey Mize (elbow, back), who last appeared in a game in April 2022, threw a bullpen that manager Hinch called “really important.”

UP NEXT

The Tigers are scheduled to start rookie RHP Reese Olson (1-2, 4.74 ERA) on Thursday in the series finale. The Rangers haven’t announced a starter.

