Corey Seager gets 3 hits and 2 RBIs as the Rangers beat the Angels 3-1

Corey Seager and Jake Burger each had three hits, and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Seager also drove in two runs in Texas' seventh consecutive home win. It was Burger's first multihit game with the Rangers.

Patrick Corbin (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his first win with his new team. He struck out six and walked one.

Luke Jackson worked a perfect ninth — on six pitches — for his sixth save of the season.

Angels right-hander José Soriano (2-2) was tagged for 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. But he limited the Rangers to three runs — all in the second.

Dustin Harris doubled and scored on Burger's single. Seager drove in two more on a bases-loaded single with two down.

Los Angeles got on the board on a run-scoring infield single by Luis Rengifo in the sixth. Shawn Armstrong ended the threat by striking out Jorge Soler.

The Rangers had manager Bruce Bochy's grandson, Braxton Bochy, throw out the first pitch — with the former catcher behind the plate on his 70th birthday. The only current MLB manager older than Bochy is Ron Washington, who was in the other dugout with the Angels. Washington turns 73 on April 29.

Rangers pitchers combined for six three-up, three-down innings.

Texas goes for the series sweep on Thursday when right-hander Kumar Rocker (0-2, 7.94 ERA) faces Los Angeles right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (1-1, 5.74 ERA).