Corey Seager extends hitting streak to 14 games, Rangers beat Marlins

Corey Seager singled twice and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and the Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Saturday.

The star shortstop, who also has an on-base streak of 24 games, is 19 for 51 during the stretch that began on May 14.

Marcus Semien also had two singles and a double, while Robbie Grossman doubled and singled for the Rangers, who finished with 13 hits despite striking out 16 times.

Michael Lorenzen (3-3) threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings for his first win since April 21. The right-hander allowed five hits and walked two.

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers struck out a career high 11 in six innings. Weathers (3-5) gave up four runs and nine hits.

José Leclerc, Jacob Latz and Gerson Garabito followed Lorenzen and got the final eight outs to complete the shutout.

Grossman’s RBI double and Adolis Garcia’s sacrifice fly against Weathers in the third put Texas ahead 2-0.

The Rangers padded their lead in the fourth, when Wyatt Langford scored from third on Miami right-fielder Jesús Sanchez’s throwing error after fielding Josh Smith’s single. Smith advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on Andrew Knizner’s sacrifice fly.

Grossman made it 5-0 with his run-scoring single off reliever Andrew Nardi in the seventh and Langford added a two-run single in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (back surgery) threw a bullpen session before the game. The three-time Cy Young award winner has not pitched this season and was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 15.

Marlins: Placed catcher Christian Bethancourt on the bereavement list and selected the contract of catcher Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Jacksonville. … OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) tripled in five at-bats during a rehab game with Jacksonville on Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Heaney (1-6, 4.49 ERA) will start the series finale for the Rangers on Sunday while the Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.65).