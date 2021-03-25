Arlington

City of Arlington to Celebrate Opening of Texas Rangers Golf Club Clubhouse

The ceremony will take place on March 25 at 10 a.m.

texas-rangers-golf-club-arlington
City of Arlington

The City of Arlington is holding a grand opening ceremony for the clubhouse at the Texas Rangers Golf Club.

The ceremony, which will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m., will include a ribbon cutting as well as tours of the clubhouse.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Texas Rangers Golf Club, located at 701 Brown Boulevard, is the only MLB-themed golf course in the world, the City of Arlington said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

dallas isd 3 hours ago

Dallas ISD to Address School Name Changes, Winter Storm Damages in Thursday Board Meeting

The clubhouse features a fully stocked golf shop, the Home Plate full-service restaurant and bar with views of the course, an executive boardroom, and banquet rooms that can be combined into a single space to fit more than 200 guests.

For more information about the Texas Rangers Golf Club and the City's three other courses, visit arlingtongolf.com.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTexas RangersClubhousegolf club
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us