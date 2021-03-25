City of Arlington to Celebrate Opening of Texas Rangers Golf Club Clubhouse

The City of Arlington is holding a grand opening ceremony for the clubhouse at the Texas Rangers Golf Club.
The ceremony, which will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m., will include a ribbon cutting as well as tours of the clubhouse.
The Texas Rangers Golf Club, located at 701 Brown Boulevard, is the only MLB-themed golf course in the world, the City of Arlington said.
The clubhouse features a fully stocked golf shop, the Home Plate full-service restaurant and bar with views of the course, an executive boardroom, and banquet rooms that can be combined into a single space to fit more than 200 guests.
For more information about the Texas Rangers Golf Club and the City's three other courses, visit arlingtongolf.com.