Chris Martin guaranteed $5.5 million in 1-year deal with Rangers, can earn $500,000 bonuses

By The Associated Press

FILE – Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Martin throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File

Reliever Chris Martin is guaranteed $5.5 million in his one-year contract with the Texas Rangers and can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

Martin gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the agreement announced Jan. 6 and a $4.5 million salary.

He would earn $150,000 each for 45 and 50 innings, and $200,000 for 55.

Martin went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Boston last season, when he struck out 50 batters in 44 1/3 innings and his three walks were the fewest by qualified major league relievers. The right-hander had a 2.16 ERA in 100 games for the Red Sox the past two years.

The 38-year-old is 16-18 career with a 3.38 ERA and 14 saves in 369 games — all in relief. His career began with Colorado in 2014, and he pitched for the New York Yankees in 2015 before going to Japan in advance of his first stint with the Rangers.

Texas traded Martin in 2019 to Atlanta. He was with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 before signing a $17.5 million, two-year contract with the Red Sox as a free agent.

