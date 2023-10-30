World Series

Chase Field roof open for World Series Game 3 between Diamondbacks and Rangers

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

The roof will be open for World Series Game 3 at Chase Field, where the forecast called for clear skies and a 76-degree temperature for the early evening start Monday.

The roof was closed while the grounds crew worked on the field before batting practice. The ballpark had grass from its opening in 1998 until artificial turf was installed for the 2019 season.

The roof was closed for the first two games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the Rangers won the opener and the Diamondbacks won Game 2.

Chase Field's roof was open for Game 3 of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and closed Games 3, 4, and 5 of the Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

When the World Series last was played in Phoenix, the roof of the stadium — then known as Bank One Ballpark — was open for Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 between the Diamondbacks and New York Yankees in 2001.

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series Oct 24

How to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 World Series

Texas Rangers Oct 12

Rangers fans share their team spirit

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 27

Rangers Fan Photos: Gary & Damon, Cindy's kids, and Pudge

Texas Rangers Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Sandra and Dakota

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Wendy and Lucas

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

World SeriesTexas RangersArizona Diamondbacks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us