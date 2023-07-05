Brayan Bello shuts down the Rangers to help the Red Sox win 4-2

Brayan Bello took a shutout into the sixth inning, Justin Turner had two hits and a pair of RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Corey Seager had three hits for the Rangers, and Adolis Garcia celebrated being selected for the Home Run Derby by hitting one that counted, a two-run shot in the sixth that made it 3-2.

But those were the only runs against Bello, who took a no-hitter into the eighth against the Marlins in his last start. In all, Bello (6-5) allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings, striking out three and walking none. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 starts.

Kenley Jansen, Boston’s only All-Star selection, pitched the ninth for his 18th save. The Red Sox won for the fourth time in five games.

Jon Gray (6-5) allowed four runs – three earned – on nine hits and three walks in six innings. The Rangers, who have spent all but one day this season in first place in the AL West, have lost eight of 12.

Bello shut out the Rangers for 5 1/3 innings before Garcia cleared the bullpen wall in right to make it 3-2. It was the first homer Bello had allowed in seven starts since May 23.

HOT CORNER

The Fenway Park fire alarm sounded in the sixth inning for about 10 minutes. The team announced that the cause of the alarm was investigated and no further action was necessary.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox RHP Wyatt Mills had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

UP NEXT

The teams finish up the three-game series Thursday, when former Boston RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) faces Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford (3-4).