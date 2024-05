Blach's solid outing, Tovar's homer lift Rockies past Rangers to complete series sweep

Converted reliever Ty Blach pitched five solid innings in his second start this season, Ezequiel Tovar homered, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep of the defending World Series champions.

It was the first time the Rangers, losers of four of their last five, have been swept this season. Their offense was also stifled by three double plays, two sparkling defensive plays by third baseman Ryan McMahon, and a run-saving catch against the center field wall by Brenton Doyle for the final out of the fifth inning.

Doyle also drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Rockies’ final run.

The sweep by the Rockies, who have won a season-high four in a row, was their first since May 2-4, 2023, against Milwaukee. It was their only series sweep during last year’s 103-loss season.

Jalen Beeks got three outs for his third save in three chances.

Blach (1-1) allowed one run on seven hits. He gave up three singles in the first inning, including an RBI single by Adolis Garcia, but limited the damage by inducing a double-play grounder from Nathaniel Lowe. He gave up three more singles around a double play in the fifth before Doyle crashed into the wall to snare Corey Seager’s sharply hit line drive to the fence.

In the third inning, Seager was denied another swing at the plate when McMahon chased down his foul ball, making an over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run. McMahon also ranged to his left to make a diving stop of pinch-hitter Josh Smith’s sharply hit grounder in the seventh inning before scrambling to his feet and throwing him out by half a step.

Charlie Blackmon singled off José Ureña to start the game and Tovar followed by driving a 2-1 offering over the left field fence for his fourth home run of the season.

Ureña (1-3) allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Evan Carter was held out of Sunday’s game because of lingering lower back stiffness. He was scratched from Saturday’s lineup due to the injury. Manager Bruce Bochy said Carter was being held out as a precaution. “He tried to play through it and it got worse so this is why we’re trying to catch it before it gets to the point where he would be missing a while,” Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Return home to open a three-game series Monday night against Cleveland with RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.66 ERA) scheduled to start the first game. The Guardians counter with RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.91).

Rockies: Head to San Diego, where they open a three-game set Monday night against the Padres. RHP Dakota Hudson (0-6, 6.35) will be seeking his first win of the season against San Diego RHP Randy Vásquez (0-1, 4.50).