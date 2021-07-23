Rangers

Astros Hand Rangers 10th Straight Loss With 7-3 Victory

By Kristie Rieken

Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in Houston’s big third inning to help the Astros hand the Texas Rangers their 10th straight loss with a 7-3 victory on Friday night.

After Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single and Carlos Correa followed with an RBI grounder, Tucker fought through a nine-pitch at-bat — fouling off six pitches in a row — before smacking a fastball from Kolby Allard (2-8) into the bullpen in right center field to make it 5-0. It was Tucker’s 18th.

Allard allowed seven hits and a season-high seven runs in four innings for his sixth consecutive loss.

Jake Odorizzi allowed four hits and three runs with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Brandon Bielak (3-3) gave up just one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run triple for the Rangers, who fell to 0-7 at Minute Maid Park this season.

Robel Garcia singled with one out in the fourth before a double by Jose Altuve. Michael Brantley reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Garcia to score and left Altuve at third.

Altuve scored on Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly to push the advantage to 7-0.

Odorizzi held the Rangers scoreless until running into trouble with two outs in the fifth. Brock Holt doubled before Odorizzi walked Andy Ibáñez. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to score Holt.

Lowe chased him when he got the Rangers within 7-3 with his triple to center field. Bielak took over and retired Adolis García to limit the damage.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Jose Trevino (bruised right forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list. ... 1B Curtis Terry’s contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock and he went 0 for 4 in his major league debut. ... 2B Nick Solak was optioned to Round Rock. ... C John Hicks was designated for assignment.

Astros: RHP Pedro Báez, who has been out all season with injuries and an illness, allowed two hits and one run in one inning in a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land Friday night. ... INF Aledmys Díaz (fractured left hand) went 0 for 5 with a strikeout in a rehabilitation game with Double-A Corpus Christi Friday night.

UP NEXT

Houston LHP Framber Valdez (5-2, 3.26 ERA) opposes Rangers RHP Kyle Gibson (6-2, 2.86) when the series continues Saturday night.

