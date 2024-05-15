Another stellar start from Jon Gray leads Rangers past Guardians to end 5-game losing streak

Jon Gray pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Texas Rangers got two-run homers from Marcus Semien and Adolis García to beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Wednesday night, stopping a five-game losing streak.

Gray (2-1) allowed only one runner beyond first base while throwing 94 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. He's limited opponents to seven earned runs in 48 1/3 innings over eight starts since giving up five runs in 3 2/3 innings during his season debut.

The defending World Series champion Rangers (23-22) have never been under .500 since Bruce Bochy became their manager before last season. This was their seventh victory this year while at .500.

Semien drilled his fifth-inning home run to left field, where the ball grazed the glove of a leaping Estevan Florial.

García homered in the sixth. Nick Sandlin followed starter Carlos Carrasco (2-4) by walking leadoff batter Nathaniel Lowe before García hit his club-best 10th homer to left.

José Leclerc, David Robertson and Kirby Yates completed the six-hitter.

Texas, tied for first in the AL with 209 runs going into Wednesday, was held to 10 total runs in its five straight losses.

Gray escaped one jam, inducing a double-play grounder from Josh Naylor with runners at the corners to end the sixth.

The first-place Guardians (27-17) had won three in a row. They went 8-8 while playing 16 straight days going into Thursday’s off day, including 6-5 after losing Steven Kwan, the league’s leading hitter, to a hamstring strain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Neither OF Tyler Freeman nor SS Brayan Rocchio felt any ill effects from their collision during Tuesday night’s game. … RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) will throw a bullpen on Friday, making more pitches than in his Tuesday session.

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (offseason back surgery, nerve issue) can’t return before May 28 after being moved to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. … OF Evan Carter (lower back soreness) missed his fifth consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.54 ERA) will pitch at home Friday against Minnesota RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 3.24) as Cleveland debuts its City Connect uniforms.

Rangers LHP Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.39) will open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels and former Texas manager Ron Washington on Friday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Gray has allowed seven earned runs in his last 48 1/3 innings instead of 48 2/3 innings.