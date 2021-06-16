Texas Rangers

Altuve Hits Grand Slam in 10th, Astros Rally Past Rangers

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa’s tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift.

After Texas drove in the automatic runner in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 lead, Rangers rookie reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2) walked Myles Straw and pinch-hitter Jason Castro to load the bases with no outs in the bottom half.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Altuve then launched his soaring shot into left field to put the Astros on top and start the party.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Tokyo Olympics 9 hours ago

Backing Up the Talk: Outspoken Lilly King Wins at US Swim Trials

Mavericks 10 hours ago

Luka Doncic Named to All-NBA First Team for Second Straight Year

Altuve was doused with water at home plate before sharing a hug with Baker, who celebrated his 72nd birthday.

Correa hit a solo homer to the opposite field shot with two outs and two strikes in the ninth off Josh Sborz, making it 2-all.

Nate Lowe’s RBI single off Ryan Pressly (3-1) with two outs in the 10th put the Rangers up.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersHouston Astros
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us