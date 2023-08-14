All-Star catcher Jonah Heim returns to the lineup after 14 days on the injured list

Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim was activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

In Sunday's loss, Heim was 0-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Heim had missed 14 games with a left wrist tendon strain that he suffered while swinging a bat on June 26. The 28-year-old, who started 80 of the Rangers’ first 103 games, had been doing catching work and taking live at-bats the previous two days.

To make room, catcher Sam Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

After a trip to the west coast, the Rangers return home Monday for three games against the Los Angeles Angels followed by three games over the weekend against the Brewers. Next week they'll travel to Arizona, Minnesota and New York.