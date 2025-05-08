Texas Rangers

Alex Bregman, Wilyer Abreu carry Red Sox past Rangers, 6-4

Alex Bregman and Wilyer Abreu each drive in three runs to help Boston snap a three-game skid

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 7: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox tosses his bat after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers in Boston, Massachusetts.
Alex Bregman hit a tiebreaking two-run single and had a solo homer, Wilyer Abreu added two solo shots and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bregman and Abreu each drove in three runs for Boston, which was 1-4 against the Rangers this season before pulling out the victory.

Adolis García and Josh Jung each hit a solo homer for the Rangers, who have dropped eight of 11.

Abreu hit his second of the game deep into the seats in right in the eighth, making it 6-3.

Brennan Bernardino (2-1) worked a perfect inning of relief for the victory and Aroldis Chapman got the final three outs for his fifth save despite allowing Jung’s homer.

Jacob Webb (2-2) took the loss, giving up two runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Trailing 2-1, Bregman and Abreu went deep one batter apart in the fourth.

García’s homer over the Green Monster gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning.

Bolstered by the hiring of Bret Boone as the team’s new hitting coach after struggling offensively, the Rangers won the series opener Tuesday.

