After Months of Waiting, Delayed Rangers Opening Day Arrives

After months of waiting, Friday is finally Opening Day for the Texas Rangers as they officially christen their new $1.2 billion home at Globe Life Field.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be allowed in the stadium for Opening Day.

“We are still hopeful that maybe when we get to the second homestand we can have fans in,” Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations Rob Matwick said. “We’re hopeful that in August we can start to welcome fans into ballparks.”

There are plans to help rally the Rangers even without fans in the stands.

Texas Rangers announced the cutouts of fans in their "DoppelRanger" program have arrived at the stadium.

“We’ve been working on it since March and we went through a lot of old videotapes of Rangers games and we were able to isolate the crowd noise,” Executive Vice President of Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions and Production, Chuck Morgan said. “We’ve pulled off about every type of situational sound at a baseball game that you can have.”

The “DoppelRanger" program allows fans to have their likenesses in the form of cutouts located in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and the dugouts for at least the Rangers' July games at Globe Life Field.