Ravens Offered Lamar Jackson More Money Than Kyler Murray Got: Report

Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens.

And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then.

Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered Jackson a contract bigger than the massive extension fellow quarterback Kyler Murray recently landed.

Glazer added that he believes the 2019 MVP, who is representing himself in negotiations, wants a fully-guaranteed deal and doesn't see the Ravens making that kind of offer.

"It's a really big uphill battle here and the reason why is because Lamar Jackson, he's representing himself, and it's so hard when you have to go up there and try to negotiate, and for them to tell you why you're not worth a certain type of contract. But they've already offered him more than Kyler Murray got," Glazer said. "But the Deshaun Watson deal kind of throws things out of whack here, cause I'm sure [Jackson] wants a fully-guaranteed contract. I don't see [the Ravens] wanting to do that."

Arizona gave Murray a five-year, $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed last month. The contract's average annual value of $46.1 million made Murray the NFL's second-highest paid quarterback behind Green Bay Packers two-time-defending MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has a $50.3 million average annual salary.

The Deshaun Watson deal Glazer referenced is a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract the quarterback received from the Cleveland Browns in March. That Watson-Browns pact, which carries an AAV of $46 million, marked the most money guaranteed at signing for a player in NFL history.

Baltimore is up against the clock to find a resolution in negotiations with its franchise quarterback. The Ravens' season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11 is less than three weeks away.

What is Lamar Jackson's contract?

Jackson is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. He signed a four-year, $9.47 million contract after being selected 32nd overall by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson's base salary is jumping from $1.77 million last season to $23.02 million this season as he plays on a fifth-year option.

While Jackson is technically scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, the Ravens would have the ability to franchise tag him if the two sides don't reach a long-term deal by then. Over the Cap projects the franchise tag for a QB in 2023 to be worth $31.5 million.

Which NFL quarterbacks make the most money?

It pays to be a passer in 2022 as the league's highest-paid players are all QBs. Here's a look at the top five quarterbacks based on average annual salary, per Over the Cap.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: $50.3 million (3-year, $150.8 million contract)

2. Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5 million contract)

3. Deshaun Watson, Browns: $46 million (5-year, $230 million contract)

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: $45 million (10-year, $450 million contract)

5. Josh Allen, Bills: $43 million (6-year, $258 million contract)