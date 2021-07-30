Rangers Trade Gibson, Kennedy to Phillies: Reports

The Texas Rangers traded pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Major League Baseball's trade deadline, NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News confirms.

According to Rangers beat writer Evan Grant, Texas will receive right-handed starting pitcher Spencer Howard and two other players. Howard, 25, is 0-2 with a 5.72 ERA in 11 games, including seven starts, for the Phillies this season. Hehas walked 17 and fanned 31 in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

Confirming the Gibson/Kennedy package to Phillies for Spencer Howard + two others, as @JeffPassan had reported. Would assume Howard goes straight into Rangers rotation. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 30, 2021

In Gibson and Kennedy, Texas is dealing away its final two pieces thought to be on other teams' radar at the deadline after the trade that sent Joey Gallo to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Gibson made his first career All-Star team this season and is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 19 starts. In 113 innings pitched, he walked 41 and struck out 94.

Kennedy has served as Texas' closer in 2021, saving 16 games with a 2.51 ERA in 32 appearances.

