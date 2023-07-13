Rangers to host Chicago Cubs in 2024 season opener

The Texas Rangers say they're hosting the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day next year. The game will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Globe Life Field and will open the season for both teams.

The Rangers have only played the Cubs once before on Opening Day, a 12-4 loss on March 28, 2019 -- the final season at Globe Life Park.

The announcement comes as Major League Baseball announces the entire 2024 schedule. The Rangers will also host Arizona, Cincinnati, New York Mets, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington in interleague play.

Next year is shaping up to be an exciting one at the ballpark with the club also hosting the 94th All-Star Game on July 16.It marks the second time that the club will stage MLB’s Midsummer Classic and first since 1995 at The Ballpark in Arlington.

After three games against the Cubs the Rangers will hit the road for three games at Tampa Bay, April 1-3. They'll come back home for a seven-game homestand with Houston and Oakland, April 5-11.

Texas will play 19 of its first 32 games at home through May 2. The road schedule includes a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday, May 8 at Oakland, one of two scheduled regular twinbills in the Majors in 2024.

Texas closes the 2024 regular season with a six-game road trip to Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels, Sept. 24-29.

Game times for the 2024 schedule will be announced at a later date. Below is more from the club on the 2024 season.

In 2023 Major League Baseball introduced a balanced schedule for all 30 clubs for the first time since interleague play was introduced in 1997. As a result, the Rangers’ 2024 schedule will feature the following:

Division Games: 52 total games (26 at home and 26 on the road) against four A.L. West Division opponents. That will include 13 games each versus Houston, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland, and Seattle.

Intraleague Games: 64 total games (32 at home and 32 on the road) against the other ten American League teams. The Rangers will play seven games each against Baltimore, Chicago White Sox, Detroit, and Minnesota, and six games apiece versus Boston, Cleveland, Kansas City, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay, and Toronto.

Interleague Games: 46 total games (23 games at home and 23 on the road) against the 15 National League teams. Texas will meet Arizona four times in a pair of home and home two-game series and the remaining 14 NL clubs three times each. The Rangers will host three-game series with the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, New York Mets, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington and play three-game road sets at Atlanta, Colorado, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. It will mark the first time the Rangers have hosted Cincinnati and played at St. Louis since 2016.