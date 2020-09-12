Texas Rangers

Rangers, Streaking Kiner-Falefa Set for Matchup With Athletics

By The Associated Press

Isiah Kiner-Falefa #9 of the Texas Rangers hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on Sept. 9, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics (28-15, first in the AL West) will play the Texas Rangers (15-29, fifth in the AL West) in Arlington on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: Isiah Kiner-Falefa is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Texas readies to play Oakland.

The Rangers are 9-17 against the rest of their division. Texas ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .215 batting average. Kiner-Falefa leads the club with an average of .316.

The Athletics are 22-9 in division games. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.54, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 5.06.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 21 RBIs and is batting .184.

Robbie Grossman is second on the Athletics with 18 extra base hits and is batting .258.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Jose Trevino: (wrist).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (undisclosed).

