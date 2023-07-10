Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia competes in MLB home run derby Monday

The Texas Rangers may be off for the All-Star break, but not all players get time off. Monday night, Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia will participate in the home run derby featuring eight of the best home run hitters in the MLB.

Garcia, also known as "El Bombi," has 23 home runs, including two in his last four games. That's good for sixth most in the MLB.

El Bombi throws his name in the mix! 💣



Adolis García rounds out the @TMobile #HRDerby lineup. pic.twitter.com/Q3SnUZLy7j — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2023

He was the final slugger named to the star-studded eight-player field for the 2023 Home Run Derby.

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Pete Alonso, Mets

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Randy Arozarena, Rays

Adley Rutschman, Orioles

Luis Robert, White Sox

Adolis Garcia, Rangers

Garcia will be up against Tampa Bay Rays player Randy Arozarena who is also in the homerun derby for the first time.

The 2023 Home Run Derby bracket is set. 🤩



Who is going to be the champion?! 👑 pic.twitter.com/1DraFKCqld — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2023

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner of the home run derby gets a trophy and a Home Run Derby chain and spinning medallion.

Along with the trophy, the winner of this year's @TMobile #HRDerby will also be presented with this Home Run Derby Chain! pic.twitter.com/o6OFjgFKfa — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2023

Next year, MLB All-Star festivities will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington - home of the Texas Rangers. The stadium, which opened in 2020, has never hosted the event.