Rangers

Rangers Sign Veteran LHP Nicasio to Minor League Contract

Juan Nicasio made 47 appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019

Juan Nicasio #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 1, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Juan Nicasio #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 1, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Free agent right-hander Juan Nicasio has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will go to spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Nicasio has played for six big league teams in his nine major league seasons, and was on an opening day roster each of the past eight years. The 33-year-old reliever made 47 appearances for Philadelphia last season, when he spent time on the injured list because of a left groin strain and right shoulder tendinitis.

The Rangers also Wednesday assigned left-hander Kyle Bird outright to Triple-A Nashville. He had been designated for assignment a week earlier, and will also go to spring training as a non-roster player.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

OLYMPICS 4 hours ago

NTX Olympian Says Amazon Driver Hit Garage Door, Cutting Off Access to Her Car

Botham Jean 1 hour ago

NFL to Air Video Featuring Family of Botham Jean During Super Bowl

A former starter, Nicasio has made at least at lest 45 appearances in each of the past five seasons. He has a 40-46 career record and 4.64 ERA in 362 games (82 starts) with Colorado (2011-14), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015), Pittsburgh (2016-17), Philadelphia (2017, 2019), St. Louis (2017) and Seattle (2018).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RangersJuan Nicasio
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us