The Rangers finished the third and final day of the MLB Draft the same way they started it, by drafting a pitcher.

Pitching was an obvious focus for Texas as they used nine of their 10 picks Tuesday on pitchers. Learn about the Rangers' latest draftees below:

LHP Kohl Drake (11th round, 319th overall)

Walters State CC - Tennessee

Drake, 22, is a 6-foot 5-inch North Texas product from Sachse who pitched for two seasons at Walters State Community College in Tennessee. Drake is coming off the strongest season of his career, touting a 14-0 record and posting a 1.93 ERA, striking out 160 batters in 17 starts across 160 innings. Drake helped lead the Senators to a 60-7 record and a trip to the JUCO World Series semifinal.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

RHP Jackson Kelley (12th round, 349th overall)

Mercer University - Georgia

Kelley, 22, a submarine pitcher from Marietta, Georgia, was a four-year letter winner at Mercer University, posting a career 15-5 record and 2.80 ERA. As a junior this spring, he made 25 relief appearances and had a 3.76 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 68.2 innings. Kelley was a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's "Stopper of the Year" Award.

RHP Caden Marcum (13th round, 379th overall)

Paola High School - Kansas

Marcum, 18, is a recent graduate from Paola High School in Kansas where he was named 2021 4-A Pitcher of the Year. He went 4-0 with a 3.06 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 29.2 innings on the mound in 2021, while batting .400 with 3 triples, 9 doubles, 24 RBI, and 29 runs scored at the plate during his senior season. Marcum is ranked as Perfect Game's No. 1 high school prospect from Kansas. Marcum is committed to play at the University of Tennessee in the fall.

RHP Andrew Owen (14th round, 409th overall)

Grossmont College - California

Owen, 20, did not pitch this spring after enrolling at Grossmont College prior to the 2022 season. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander spent his freshman campaign at Baylor University, where he made just two scoreless relief appearances and was a 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team selection. Owen was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 200 prospect and 69th-best right-handed pitcher in the 2020 recruiting class.

SS Jack Goodman (15th round, 439th overall)

Medfield High School - Massachusetts

Goodman, 18, is the lone position player drafted by the Rangers on day three. An infield utility player from Medfield, Massachusetts, Goodman was named Division 3 Player of the Year by The Boston Globe this season. He was also a unanimous selection as the Tri-Valley League MVP after hitting .523 with 7 home runs, 19 extra-base hits, 28 RBI, 39 runs, and a 1.515 OPS figure. Goodman is committed to play college ball at Pepperdine.

RHP Nick Bautista III (16th round, 469th overall)

Cypress College - California

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Bautista produced a career 4-4 record, 4.80 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 24 games and13 starts in two seasons at Cypress College. Bautista, a Los Angeles native, went 3-4 with a 5.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 15 games and 13 starts in his only season as a starter for the Chargers in 2022. He posted a higher strikeout per 9.0 innings rate this season (10.88) than last (9.53) despite throwing more innings.

LHP Carson Dorsey (17th round, 499th overall)

Gulf Coast CC - Florida

Dorsey went 6-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 58.2 innings over 12 starts as a freshman at Gulf Coast State College this season. His 102 strikeouts were most among Division I Junior College players in Florida. He's spending this summer pitching for the famous Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain League.

LHP Justin Sanchez (18th round, 529th overall)

Monsignor McClancy Memorial HS - New York

Sanchez, 18, split time between the mound and outfield in his prep career at Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in Queens, N.Y. The 6-foot, 185-pound lefty is committed to play collegiately at the University of South Florida and is the 27th-ranked high school prospect from New York according to Perfect Game.

RHP Grayson Saunier (19th round, 559th overall)

Collierville High School - Tennessee

Saunier is rated by a number of outlets as the top player from the state of Tennessee in this year’s draft class. He gained notoriety during his junior high school season, posting a 2.18 ERA along with 63 strikeouts in 48 innings. Saunier is ranked as the No. 159 player in the 2022 draft class according to MLB Pipeline. He is committed to Ole Miss, the reigning College World Series champion.

RHP Matt Scott (20th round, 589th overall)

Joel Barlow High School - Connecticut

The 6-foot 6-inch Scott was the 2021-22 Gatorade Connecticut Baseball Player of the Year, going 7-0 with a 0.18 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 21 games in his senior season at Joel Barlow High School this spring. The 18-year-old Stanford commit also served as his team’s DH, batting .564 with four home runs, 34 RBI, 23 runs and a 1.676 OPS. Scott led his team to its first Class M state title since 1964 and is rated as the No. 1 recruit in the state by Perfect Game.