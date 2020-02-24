Rangers

Rangers Rookie Lefty Burke Will Miss 2020 With Torn Labrum

Brock Burke made his big league debut last August

Brock Burke #70 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Sept. 13, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers rookie left-hander Brock Burke will miss the 2020 season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The Rangers said Monday the 23-year-old Burke is scheduled to have surgery Friday that will be performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. The recovery period is expected to be about a year.

Burke made his big league debut with the Rangers last August when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 0-2 with a 7.43 ERA in six starts after allowing at least six runs in each of his last three appearances.

Burke spent nearly two months on the injured list in the minor leagues early last season because of shoulder issues. General manager Jon Daniels said Burke has been through a series of treatments since the end of last season, including two injections

