Rangers Release Sampson, Who Plans to Pitch in South Korea

Sampson went 6-8 with a 5.89 ERA in 2019

By Associated Press

Adrian-Sampson-Getty-112519
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Right-hander Adrian Sampson has been placed on unconditional release waivers by the Texas Rangers, a move that allows the right-hander to pitch in South Korea.

Sampson is set to join the Lotte Giants following the move announced Monday.

He went 6-8 with a 5.89 ERA in 125 1/3 innings over 15 starts and 20 relief appearances for the Rangers last season, when he was one of seven big league pitchers with at least 15 starts and 20 relief appearances. Only Mike Minor and Lance Lynn pitched more innings for Texas.

The 28-year-old made his big league debut with a start for Seattle in 2016. He was 6-11 with a 5.64 ERA the past two seasons for Texas.

