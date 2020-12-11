Texas Rangers

Rangers Re-Sign Pitcher Jimmy Herget

The Texas Rangers have re-signed right-hander Jimmy Herget to a major league contract and designated outfielder Scott Heineman for assignment

Jimmy Herget
The Texas Rangers re-signed right-hander Jimmy Herget to a major league contract and designated outfielder Scott Heineman for assignment Friday.

The 27-year-old Herget's salary will be $700,000 while on the major league roster and $150,000 if he is assigned to the minor leagues. Herget became a free agent when the Rangers didn't offer him a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.

Herget was 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 20 appearances, including one start, for the Rangers during the 60-game season in 2020. He was second on the staff in appearances and relief innings (18 2/3). Herget was with Cincinnati in 2019.

Heineman appeared in 24 games over two stints with the Rangers last season, hitting .154 with a homer and seven RBIs.

