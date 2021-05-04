Rangers

Rangers Put Brock Holt on Injured List, Select Andy Ibanez From Round Rock

To make room for Ibanez on the 40-man roster, Texas moved Sam Huff to the 60-day injured list

By Logan McElroy

Brock Holt #16 of the Texas Rangers bats against the Chicago White Sox on April 23, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers put infielder Brock Holt on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain and selected the contract of Andy Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock.

To make room for Ibanez on the 40-man roster, Texas moved catcher Sam Huff to the 60-day injured list. Holt was put on the injured list retroactive to Sunday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Holt, in his first year with the Rangers, aggravated the hamstring injury against the Red Sox last weekend.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Stars 1 hour ago

Seguin Return for Stars a Boost Even If They Miss Playoffs

Dallas Cowboys 4 hours ago

Watkins: Blockbuster Contract Brings Super Bowl Expectations for Dak Prescott

Ibanez has been on Texas' taxi squad for its last three roadtrips and was a non-roster invitee to major league spring training this year.

Huff initially went on the injured list April 1 with a left hamstring strain.

This article tagged under:

RangersTexas RangersMLBBrock Holtkohei arihara
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us