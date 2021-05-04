Rangers Put Brock Holt on Injured List, Select Andy Ibanez From Round Rock

The Texas Rangers put infielder Brock Holt on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain and selected the contract of Andy Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock.

To make room for Ibanez on the 40-man roster, Texas moved catcher Sam Huff to the 60-day injured list. Holt was put on the injured list retroactive to Sunday.

Holt, in his first year with the Rangers, aggravated the hamstring injury against the Red Sox last weekend.

Ibanez has been on Texas' taxi squad for its last three roadtrips and was a non-roster invitee to major league spring training this year.

Huff initially went on the injured list April 1 with a left hamstring strain.