Rangers Prospect Jung Sidelined by Stress Fracture in Foot

He batted a combined .316 with 28 RBIs in 44 games at two minor league levels in 2019

Josh Jung #70 of the Texas Rangers during an at bat against the Los Angels Dodgers in the eighth inning of the MLB spring training baseball game at Surprise Stadium on March 7, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona.
Top prospect Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers is set for surgery on a stress fracture in his left foot, and the third baseman is likely to miss about two months.

Jung was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech and was expected to start the season in the minor leagues.

The 23-year-old Jung went 2 for 7 in 10 spring training games for Texas this year. He batted a combined .316 with 28 RBIs in 44 games at two minor league levels in 2019. The 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said Saturday the delayed start of the minor league season could limit the time Jung misses. The Triple-A season is tentatively set to start in early May, followed by the lower levels. Jung has never played above low Class A.

