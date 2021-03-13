Rangers Prospect Bayron Lora Reportedly in ‘Serious' Auto Accident in the Dominican Republic

Rangers outfield prospect Bayron Lora, who received a signing bonus of nearly $4 million in 2019, was involved in a serious automobile accident near his home in the Dominican Republic Saturday.

According to at least one report out of the Dominican Republic, at least one passenger in Lora’s car had died. Several others had been transported to a local hospital. The report listed Lora’s condition as “serious.”

“We are aware of the accident involving Bayron Lora and several other individuals today in the Dominican Republic,” the Rangers said in a statement. “We are working to gather more information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals who were involved in this accident and with their families.”

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.