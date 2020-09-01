Rangers' Outfielder Eli White to Make MLB Debut Tuesday

The Rangers made a series of roster moves Tuesday after the team was active before Monday's trade deadline, opening up three roster spots.

Most notably, outfielder Eli White is being promoted from the alternate training site and will make his MLB debut in tonight's game against the Astros, the Rangers announced.

Second baseman Roughned Odor was put on the 10-day injured list due to an eye infection, while shortstop Elvis Andrus and relief pitcher Brett Martin were activated from the 10-day injured list.

The two veterans will join infielder Anderson Tejada, who was recalled from the alternate training site.

The spots at the alternate training site were filled by infielder Davis Wendzel and outfielders Bubba Thompson and Steele Walker, who were added to the 60-man roster Tuesday.

White came to Texas after the Rangers traded Jurickson Profar to the Oakland Athletics last year.

The Rangers traded starting pitcher Mike Minor, along with catcher and corner infielder Todd Frazier, at the trade deadline yesterday.