Rangers Open Wiffle Ball Park for Kids at Globe Life Field

Oatly Wiffle Ball Park opens Friday, July 8 as the Rangers start a 10-day homestand

There's something new for the kids to do during Texas Rangers home games, besides watching baseball.

The team cut the ribbon on Oatly Park, a kid-friendly Wiffle Ball park inside Globe Life Field.

If it seems familiar to you, you're right, the team is drawing inspiration from the Vandergriff Plaza Wiffle Ball experience at the team's old home at The Ballpark in Arlington from 1995 to 2011.

Children 12 and younger attending a Rangers home game can take five swings for free.

Oatly Park opens 30 minutes before the first pitch until the last out.

The Wiffle Ball park is in the upper-level center-field concourse by Section 233 and is in the shade above the Grand Slam team store.

It's open starting Friday night when the Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins at 7:05 p.m. -- marking the beginning of a 10-day homestand.

